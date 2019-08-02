Jones relishing his first clash with Boro

Luton boss Graeme Jones is relishing his first competitive outing in charge of the Hatters this evening when they face Middlesbrough in front of a packed Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters chief knows it won't be easy against a team who have the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Rudy Gestede and Adam Clayton in their ranks.

Boro themselves are under new management as well, with Jonathan Woodgate in the same position as Jones having been appointed over the summer.

Town's boss was happy to get off to such a tough start though, saying: "They were Premier League two years ago, they finished a point or maybe a goal outside the play-offs last year, so it's a difficult challenge.

"But it's one you have to relish, you need to attack it and enjoy the night, but you only really enjoy what you're doing if you win.

"It's two guys making their managerial debuts. It won't define any of us, you hope you've got a long career in front of you after tomorrow night.

"I'm sure Jonathan wants to win and get off to a good start as much as I do."

When asked what kind of football, the Hatters fans can expect to witness tonight, Jones continued: "Definitely fast, attractive, attacking football.

"Teams I've been involved with and coached, I've only ever coached one way, that's to score goals.

"If you don't score goals you don't win games, you don't win titles, you don't win anything.

"As the years have gone on, I've had a lot more pragmatic approach, a defensive aspect of the game, so it's about getting the balance right, doing that as a group, as a unit.

"With this group of players, I guarantee you'll get honest, get hard work and everything they've got.

"I think the fans know that from the previous years looking at the side."