Jones relishing Seagulls test in Checkatrade Trophy

Town chief Nathan Jones is relishing the Checkatrade Trophy once more this season after the fixture dates were announced this week.

The Hatters will take on Jones’ former club Brighton & Hove Albion in the group stages, as well as MK Dons and Peterborough United.

I think it’s been a real good competition, I really do, the way it’s done and I think the format is good now. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “It’s a tough group, a real tough group, but a good group and I really like this competition, I’ve got to be honest with you.

“The U21s get a good test, they get three league tests of varying quality and I think it’s a wonderful competition, I really do, and it’s developing, developing well.

“The EFL have had a real bravery to take this on board and I think it will only get stronger.”

Town start by welcoming the Seagulls U21s to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, September 4.

Next up is another home game, this time against MK Dons on Tuesday, October 9, before Hatters Town make their second trip of the season to Peterborough on Tuesday, November 14, following their scheduled league encounter at London Road later this month.

All three games kick off at the usual midweek time of 7.45pm.

