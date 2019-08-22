Jones remaining hopeful over Cranie's injury

Hatters boss Gareme Jones is hopeful that defender Martin Cranie’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday with what Jones thought was medial ligament damage.

That might not be the case though now, as speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “He’s just been scanned, so we don’t know is the truth.

“He’s got no swelling which is a good sign but you never know with these things, so we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m hopeful at this stage, I’m hopeful because of the lack of swelling.

“But a scan can reveal things that nobody can see on the eye, so I still don’t want to speak too soon before I get the scan results.”