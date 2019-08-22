Jones remaining hopeful over Cranie's injury

Martin Cranie receives treatment at Sheffield Wednesday
Hatters boss Gareme Jones is hopeful that defender Martin Cranie’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday with what Jones thought was medial ligament damage.

That might not be the case though now, as speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “He’s just been scanned, so we don’t know is the truth.

“He’s got no swelling which is a good sign but you never know with these things, so we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m hopeful at this stage, I’m hopeful because of the lack of swelling.

“But a scan can reveal things that nobody can see on the eye, so I still don’t want to speak too soon before I get the scan results.”