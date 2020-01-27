Jones remaining patient in his search for new signings ahead of Friday's transfer deadline

Hatters boss Graeme Jones is prepared to remain patient in his attempts to bring in new signings ahead of the January transfer window closing on Friday night.

The Luton chief has until 11pm on Friday evening to bolster his squad at Kenilworth Road as they attempt to stay in the Championship this season.

He has already brought in full back Peter Kioso from Hartlepool for an undisclosed fee, but when asked about further additions, he said: “I hope so.

"From the outset we’ve said that we need help in a couple of positions, we’re still trying, but we won’t have any for Tuesday (home to Derby County).

“We’re trying our best, there’s still four, five days left, but obviously with the restrictions we’ve got financially, it’s not been straightforward.

“If you’re a super rich club in this league, you can cherry pick, we have to think a little bit differently, and so far to no avail.

“I’m prepared for it (working late on Friday), I’ll be here until whenever, and if I have to catch up with the team later in the evening, I will.

“It’s just a really important period for the club and trying to do the best we can, that’s all that matters really.”

After admitting previously it was Championship experience he wanted, when asked whether he may have to switch his attention further down the leagues in his search for fresh faces due to spiralling wage demands, Jones continued: “Yes, there’s three or four League One players, people have gone to League One now who we identified, but it’s really competitive in the marketplace.

“Financially, it’s really, really competitive. I want to keep my options open as I still think we need a couple through the door.

“I cant discredit the European market, the lower league market, the loan market, sometimes things happen closer to the window, you have to be a bit patient.

“I’d have liked them in at the beginning of the month, but we’ll see where we are on Friday evening.”

With Town already having Izzy Brown, James Breen and Luke Bolton on loan from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively, Jones confirmed he wouldn’t be looking to send any of the trio back in order to further strengthen the squad.

He said: “We’ve got space for two more, really at best, that’s what we’d get.

“We wouldn’t be looking to send anybody back, just want to get a couple in if we can.”

Meanwhile, Jones will keep trying to move some players on in a bid to trim the squad in place and also increase his chances of recruiting.

He added: “I think we need to reduce the squad.

“We’ve got a lot of numbers, but it’s where we are, so far it’s been a difficult window.

“I think every business is run that way, whether it’s football or a paint business, a sheet metal business, whatever it is, you've got to try and offload to try and being people in.”