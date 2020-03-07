Jones reveals Sluga given a round of applause by team-mates after wonder stop at Latics

Town keeper the hero as Hatters hold Wigan

Luton boss Graeme Jones revealed keeper Simon Sluga earned a round of applause from his team-mate in the changing room following his stunning save in stoppage time at Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The Croatian international made sure Town extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a first stalemate of the campaign by wonderfully diverting Michael Jacobs’ close range strike past the post at the death.

Jones said: “He walked into the dressing room, he was the last one in, and he got an absolute round of applause off his team-mates.

“I think they certainly appreciated the moment, it’s as important as scoring a goal isn't it.

“We've been blessed in the last couple of months, we've had him in that kind of form and everybody can see him grow.

“I still think there is much more to come as he can a little bit more in terms of playing out from the back.

"His kicking was excellent again today though, I liked the way he controlled the moments where if you think back earlier in the season he was a bit more hurried with things.

“So we’ve got to keep working, he’s not achieved anything yet, standards are high, work hard every game and we'll get our rewards

“I can see James Collins doing it, who was practically a defender for the last 15 minutes, there’s real respect in there and appreciation of what Simon’s done.”

Jones had admitted he was always confident Sluga would come to Town’s rescue when Jacobs pulled the trigger, adding: “I’m optimistic, I didn’t think for one second, as we’d done too well.

"You earn your moment as well with the level of performance and I'm delighted for Simon.

“I think the crowd have always been great with Sluga, from minute one they’ve taken to him.

“As we know he took a bit of time to settle in, but he really is showing the goalkeeper that we signed now, so long may it continue.

“I’m delighted with Simon, you can see him growing in confidence, and his contributions been huge.

"We signed him for that reason at the beginning of the season and nobody takes into consideration that adapting period that he’s had.

"But we're delighted where is now, because he’s responded, he’s taken responsibility."