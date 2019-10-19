Jones: Robins win shows we're learning our lessons in the Championship

Luton chief Graeme Jones felt that this afternoon's 3-0 win over Bristol City shows that his side are starting to 'learn their lessons' in the Championship.

On the back of an international break that Town went into beaten 2-0 at Derby County in a match they should have taken something from, the Hatters posted a first home victory since August 31, with superb second half display.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's wonderful opener and Harry Cornick's fifth of the season, plus an own goal by the experienced Ashley Williams gave Luton their most convincing triumph so far this term.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "That’s four months work there for the players and the staff, I think that was the exhibition of four months work, the evidence.

“But the tactical aspect is one thing, the application and the courage and the character of the players to execute it, is really, really, satisfying.

“We are capable. We’re starting to show that.

"I don’t want to make any bold predictions, I said right at the beginning, we want to be competitive in every game and by and large we have been.

"I think the biggest thing for the staff and the football club and the players, was that from the last international break, there’s been a lot of lessons learned.

"If you don’t work hard and you don’t go into details, you don’t learn lessons, so you keep making the same errors, and that’s what we’ve done.

“Only a fool makes the same mistake twice, so I’m really, really happy with the performance today.”

Jones opted to change shape for the contest, bringing back Martin Cranie who played as part of a three man defence alongside Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson.

Although City began brightly, crucially Town kept them out in the opening 15 minutes, getting stronger and stronger themselves as the half progressed.

The boss added: “I think that was a period that you needed to get through, the opening period, as you’re adapting to your shape.

"The character of these players is never, ever in question here, the character and the application of the players to carry that out at the right times and the game intelligence was outstanding.

“Martin gives you great flexibility, so there's two shapes in that system.

"It's the first time I've been able to do that as Martin was playing right back for us and then we signed Luke Bolton and James Bree after Martin got injured.

"So he gives you great flexibility, so does Glen Rea, it's just a blow that both were injured at the same time, so we're benefiting from having that option.”