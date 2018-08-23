Jones running the rule over ex-Spurs and Derby midfielder Dawkins

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that former Tottenham and Derby midfielder Simon Dawkins is training with the club with a view to a permanent move.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving American Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes earlier this year, while trialling with fellow League One team Charlton Athletic in the summer.

Dawkins, who started his career at White Hart Lane, had loans spells at Leyton Orient, Aston Villa and Derby, before moving to the Rams permanently in January 2014.

He made over 100 appearances in the Championship while at Pride Park, heading to San Jose in January 2016, staying until his departure in February.

The midfielder is now spending time with the Hatters, with Jones admitting he was interested in offer Dawkins a deal, saying: “We wouldn’t have a look at him if we’re not (interested).

“We don’t need numbers for training, we have plenty of numbers and a good youth system where we can draw on them for numbers, so lets just have a little look.

“He’s been training with us, I know Simon from his Derby days, he was a very good player at Derby, did well, especially when he was with (Steve) McClaren and they had a good side.

“So he’s come back, he’s a real attacking midfield player, and it suits us to have a little look.”

On how the Jamaican international, with three goals to his name from 19 games for his country, has done since being at the Brache, Jones continued: “He’s fitted in nicely, we know he’s a technically good player, he’s very mobile, he’s played at a higher level, so he’s fitted right in.

“He’s been out in America and that’s why he’s come back, obviously family reasons.

“He wants to settle a bit here, he’s fairly local, so it suited all parties to just have little look.”

Dawkins could play in a behind closed doors development game for Luton next week as on his best position, Jones added: “He’s an attacking midfielder who can also play wide.

“He predominantly played early on at Derby in a wide three, in terms of up top, and he’s evolving into an attacking midfield player if you like.

“It’s two things that fit into what we do here, so we’re just seeing, we’ll get him a game and a few others that needs minutes and go from there.”