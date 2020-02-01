Jones saw further development in Town's away efforts at the Hawthorns

Luton chief impressed by visitors' efforts during Baggies defeat

Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt he saw development in his side’s performances on the road despite falling to a 12th straight defeat in all competitions at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

After a decent start to proceedings, Luton conceded on 14 minutes, Donervon Daniels putting through his own net from Callum Robinson’s cross.

James Collins then had a goal disallowed for offside, before the Hatters started the second period promisingly, only to ship a second, Semi Ajayi powering home a header with 20 minutes remaining.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I think in football you get two things from the game, you either get rewards, which is points from the game, or development.

“I think we’ve added to our development away from home, today, from Nottingham Forest.

“If you remember we’ve gone to the third place team in the league and now the second place who have now gone top, I don’t think we were fazed.

“It doesn’t help when you gift them a goal, at any level.

"Then there’s the second phase from a corner, that Kaz (LuaLua) does brilliantly to stay with Matty Phillips as I know how explosive Matty can be, and just lets him get that ball in the box, we lose Ajayi and that’s the difference in the game.

“We’ve limited them, that's the pleasing aspect, it's becoming less and less and we’re missing our captain (Sonny Bradley) today, whose grown I feel in the last two or three weeks.”

Just before the Baggies made it 2-0, Town had two great opportunities, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s close-range shot blocked and then the midfielder going down under a challenge from Ajayi, referee Stephen Martin waving away his penalty appeals.

Jones added: “Pelly just needs to sidefoot the ball in first time and I'm sure it would be 1-1.

“From where I was, I thought it was a penalty as Pelly stays on his feet, he loves a one v one duel, I’ve never seen him dive in my life.

“I felt like it was a penalty, then Callum (McManaman) had a great chance.

"Maybe it was too quickly after he came on, but you've got to take those chances at a club like this, just to turn the crowd, just to get them a bit nervy in the ground.

“Again that was one aspect defensively, a key area and on the offensive side, they were key areas in the game.”