Jones signs new four deal at Luton

Luton Town have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has signed a new four-year contract to secure his future at Kenilworth Road.

The 44-year-old, whose current deal was set to run until 2020, celebrates his second anniversary in charge on Saturday when he takes his table-topping team to St James’ Park to face Premier League club Newcastle United in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

After putting pen to paper on his new contract this morning at The Brache training ground, Jones told the club’s official website: I’m proud to extend my deal here and sign a new contract.

“I’ve never made any secret of the fact I love my job here. We are building something and I’m delighted to rubberstamp the fact that I want to be here.

“It’s a wonderful club and from day one since I came in, everyone has welcomed me and supported me.

“The fans have got right behind me. We’re in a real good place now and I think it just shows that the club want to move forward, and also that I see myself being here.

“My ambitions match the club’s, and the club’s ambitions match mine, so we are a good fit.

“I’ve got a great relationship here with the board, and especially Gary Sweet. They have made myself and my girlfriend very welcome and I’m delighted to commit my future.

“We are in a good place in terms of league position and points, but the squad we have – the average age and the ones under contract – along with my staff, who work so hard, is quality. It was an easy decision for me.”

Town chief executive Gary Sweet added: “We are delighted to be able to extend Nathan’s contract for the second time to remain as Luton Town manager for the foreseeable future.

“From the moment he walked into Kenilworth Road almost two years ago we have all seen the transformation of our playing style and improvement in our squad, and we are all enjoying being a Hatter right now.

“Together with our coaching staff, he has put us in a fantastic position at the top of League Two and we have a massive game to look forward to on Saturday at Newcastle with 7,500 Luton supporters proud to follow their team.

“Nathan’s decision to commit to us is a testament to how far we’ve come recently as a club and, more importantly, where we are heading. On behalf of the board, we thank Nathan for the progress he has given us and look forward to many years of success under his leadership.”