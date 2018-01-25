Jones: Something has to change at Grimsby

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows that changes have to be made when the Hatters hit the road this weekend with Grimsby their destination.

The Town chief has seen his side lose their last three games away from Kenilworth Road in all competitions, at Port Vale (4-0) and Chesterfield (2-0) in the league, plus a 3-1 reverse against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

When asked if he would alter his preparation for the clash, Jones said: “There’s definitely got to be a change of thinking, because whatever thinking has gone into it, we’ve lost two games.

“We have to change something, so something will change.

“Now whether that’s personnel, whether that’s system, whether that’s an attitude going into the game, whatever happens, I want to make sure I see a reaction, because we haven’t been good enough.

“I put it down to certain things at Port Vale that we weren’t set up for, but no excuses against Chesterfield.

“We didn’t start well enough, we conceded, we then didn’t impose ourselves, we were nowhere near ourselves going forward in anyway, so we’ve got to rectify that.”

Despite their poor run of form on the road since their 5-0 thumping of Swindon Town on Boxing Day, with his side six points clear at the top, Jones didn’t think there would be any loss of confidence against a side who are yet to triumph in 2018.

He added: “We’re always confident, with the group of players we’ve got, how we train and where we are in the league.

“We’ve lost the last two away in the league and haven’t performed anywhere near the levels we have, so we’re going to have to improve that as if we don't we could be facing another defeat.

“But we don’t look at it like that. We’ve prepared well, we are really looking forward to the game and it’ll be a different performance from one that we’ve seen recently.

“Every team in this league is robust and big and strong, nothing changes there.

“We work on things every week, that’s us, we work on different things for us, to make sure that we can affect the game and look to affect the team that we win it.”