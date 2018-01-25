Jones staying tight-lipped over any bid for Yeovil’s Khan

Luton boss Nathan Jones was remaining tight-lipped as to whether he had submitted an offer for Yeovil Town attacking midfielder Otis Khan.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Sheffield United, has been the Glovers’ star attraction this season, with 10 goals in 37 games including a wonderful free kick against Luton on the opening day.

Since I’ve been here, every single transfer window we’ve got stronger as a squad, I want to continue that. Nathan Jones

The Hatters had been named as one of the clubs in the running to sign Khan and when asked this afternoon if that was the case, Jones said: “Unlike other clubs, we don’t speak about bids and things like that.

“If we did, then that stays in house out of respect for one, our board and two, the club where the player is.

“We’ve looked to strengthen this window, as yet, nothing has come to fruition, but as soon as we do and as soon as we have anything accepted then we’ll let you know.”

Yeovil manager Darren Way recently confirmed to Somerset Live that Khan, who is currently suspended for five games after his red card against Chesterfield last weekend, could well leave Huish Park in January.

He said: “We’ve taken a substantial offer on Otis Khan from another club and we cannot stand in his way because of clauses.

“Otis ultimately will have a decision to make and out of all the players, he’s worked extremely hard.

“I think he deserves to have the interest that he’s attracted and again that’s me doing my club for what I brought him to the football club to do.

“We’ve had two offers for Otis. He’s a good lad and he’s deserved that opportunity to get interest. It was always my fear in the window that this would happen.”

Meanwhile, Jones reiterated his intentions of adding to the squad ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, adding: “We’re looking at strengthening the squad and making it a better one.

“Since I’ve been here, every single transfer window we’ve got stronger as a squad, I want to continue that.

“No-one will be leaving in terms of anyone that we want to keep hold of, we won’t lose, so we won’t get weaker.

“It would be nice if we could get stronger, but we’re not in any desperate rush or anything.”