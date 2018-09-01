Jones still believes in Jervis after striker moves to Dons

Luton boss Nathan Jones still has plenty of belief in striker Jake Jervis despite agreeing to let the forward move to AFC Wimbledon on loan for the rest of the season yesterday.

The 26-year-old signed for the Town on transfer deadline day last January, but has failed to score in 13 appearances since, his most recent coming in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Jervis could make his Dons debut at Burton Albion this afternoon, but will not be eligible to play in the two games against the Town later this season.

Although allowing him out in the hope of getting first team football, Jones hasn't closed the door on the ex-Plymouth man making an impact at Kenilworth Road, saying: "Jake was frustrated with his lack of first team opportunities here, so we felt it was best if he went out and did a loan and got some game time.

"We had a number of interested parties, but we felt this was the right move for him.

"We believe in Jake, but with the quality and competition we have here with the strikers, we just felt that his game time would be limited.

"We wish him all the best because he's still our player and we want to one, protect the asset, but also ensure that he's moving forward."

Meanwhile, Dons boss Neal Ardley added: "We’ve played against Jake loads of times and when we looked at what we felt we needed he was one that ticked a lot of the boxes.

"He’s got great legs in terms of his running on and off the ball and we felt his attributes complemented the strikers we currently have here.

"James Hanson is great in the air and a good hold-up player, Joe Pigott can do the all-round stuff, and Kwesi has got great movement and is sharp in behind.

"Jake can also play on the right, so he could give us that quality there as well.

"Jake has got good pedigree too and his goals record from games started is one in three, even though he has spent time playing on the right.

"He will go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s game.”