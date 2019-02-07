Jones still has a future with Luton

Centre half Lloyd Jones still has a future at Kenilworth Road despite signing on loan at former club Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season, according to interim boss Mick Harford.

The 23-year-old was brought in by former manager Nathan Jones from Premier League giants Liverpool in January 2018, but played just six times during his 12 months with Town, including only two sub appearances in the league.

Although he has headed back to the club he started his career at, with another year on his contract, Harford believes he can still have an impact in Bedfordshire.

He said: “We thought it was beneficial for Lloyd to go out on loan and get some minutes.

“He’s been very patient here, trying to get in the team, trying to break through and he got a little bit frustrated, in terms of not playing.

“So we think for his development, to go to Plymouth and play 15-20 games towards the end of the season, hopefully come back next season with that experience of those games in League One and as a better centre half.

“Lloyd’s definitely got a future here. It’s been hard for him as the two centre halves have gone in there and been magnificent in all fairness, so he’s struggled.

“He got a bit frustrated, we’ve had numerous chats, he had numerous chats with Nathan about playing or getting in the team or going out on loan and this is the right time for Lloyd to go now we’ve got a new replacement (Alex Baptiste).

“He’s a good lad, he’s a good player, it’s just when you haven’t played for that length of time, he needs to play.

“He needs to go and get some games and he will come back a better player.

“He’s part of our plan, part of our future. For him it’s getting game time under his belt and coming back for next season.”