Jones still searching for new recruits ahead of transfer deadline

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is still actively seeking to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts for the season on Wednesday evening.

With just over two days to go until the deadline passes, the Luton chief is yet to bring anyone into the club, but that could change if he can get any of his targets over the line.

The ones that will improve us significantly, we believe are playing Championship level and then others that we think would improve, then clubs don’t want to let go Nathan Jones

On any potential incomings at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “We’d like to strengthen, if there’s an opportunity to strengthen our squad, then we’ll do that, but we’re in a good position squad-wise.

“We’ve got good numbers, we’ve done our work over the windows, so look, we won’t be scratching around.

“We are trying to, but the difficult thing is trying to improve the squad, because the ones that will improve us significantly, we believe are playing Championship level and then others that we think would improve, then clubs don’t want to let go.

“S we’re very happy, we’re in a good place.

“As I said at the beginning of the window, if we get through the window with exactly the same squad we’d be in a good position, but if we can just strengthen it with one or two, then that’s a real bonus as well.”

Jones had previously stated that a centre half was the only real position that Luton were looking at, but with a bid turned down for Lincoln midfielder Alex Woodyard, then it appears other positions are up for grabs too.

Jones continued: “We’re always looking at all aspects of the squad to improve.

“Moving forward, he (Woodyard) was one that we felt that we could take forward, regardless of what league we’re in next year, whether it’s this one or the one above.

“We believed he could, so we enquired, but ultimately, he’s still a Lincoln player and we wish him all the best.

“But we have an environment here, we do certain things, we develop everyone here and we have a very, very strong squad.

“There was a window to do something, that window wasn’t quite ajar enough if you like for us to do it, so we move on.”

Jones also once again reiterated that even if there are offers for any members of his squad, no-one would be moving away from Kenilworth Road, if it had detrimental affect on his selection options.

He added: “Whether we have late bids or not, it’s whether they are accepted and they go, that’s all we can control and that’s what we will control.

“The squad won’t weaken over this transfer window and that’s the thing that we won’t do.

“Whether we have bids or not, we can’t affect that.

“If we have bids it just means we have good players, but our resolve has been tested in the past, we’ve stood strong and we’ve never lost anyone, apart from Christian Walton that we didn’t want to, because we had to, because he wasn’t our player.

“Now we’ve got the luxury that we haven’t got to lose anyone.”