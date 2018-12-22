Jones thrilled by Town's measure of control against Brewers

Luton boss Nathan Jones was thrilled by the manner in which his side controlled the game as they beat Burton Albion 2-0 in League One this afternoon.

The Hatters limited their opponents, who were in the Championship last season and have reached the Carabao Cup semi-final this term, to just five attempts at goal on all game, with only one testing keeper James Shea, as they moved four points clear of third place Sunderland.

Jones said: "I'm delighted, I thought the performance was superb.

"I thought we controlled the game well, it was important to get the goal which we did and then without being disrespectful, these are a good side, they beat Middlesbrough in midweek, they've got a Championship squad as they haven't lost many players, one or two.

"“So it's a real good result for us and especially how we managed the game, how we controlled the game, we nullified them to very little.

“We weren't at our most fluent, but I thought we were excellent and another fantastic result.

"They dominate games against people, fourth highest in the league in terms of possession, so we knew that they'd come here, they'd be brave, they hadn't changed for us, probably one of the only teams that have come here and not changed.

"So they showed bravery as they believe in what they do, they've got an excellent manager and got real good players, especially for this level.

"They started quite well, we weren't quite at it, the tempo was a little bit flat, but we worked on al ot of things and it was really, really pleasing that the gameplan came off.

"Although they started well, I don't think Sheasy had too much to do, slightly more to do in terms of half efforts in the second half, but I thought we limited them and another clean sheet at home and to score two goals, we're delighted."