Jones to make no comment over rumours

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will steer clear of discussing any rumours about players he is contemplating signing this summer.

Luton were linked once more with a move for Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley last week, with the 26-year-old centre half out of contract at Home Park.

The ones that come in will improve our squad significantly we think. Nathan Jones

When asked if that was the case, Jones, who has already admitted he is looking to bring in around three or four new faces, told the News/Gazette: “I won’t be commenting on any ones yet.

“We’ve met about five or six players so far, with a view to see where they are and where their desires are.

“So the ones that come in will improve our squad significantly we think.”