Jones: Transfer window hasn't been great for Luton so far

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has described efforts to bolster his squad during the January transfer window so far as ‘not great.’

The Luton chief has made no secret of his desire to bring in players this month as he looks to plot a route to Championship survival.

He had hoped to do that on loan ahead of last weekend’s FA Cup clash with Bournemouth, before then shifting his attention to the permanent market, but neither have proved successful as of yet.

Giving an update on his efforts this afternoon, Jones said: “Not great, if I’m honest with you, I’d love to tell you different.

“We’ve been in for a few but obviously the restrictions we’ve got here are putting us way down the list.

“You’re talking about some players that have been identified, that we all like, that we’ve spoken to are on double our best paid salary, not even in some Championship first teams, that’s the reality of it.

“We’ll keep looking, we’ll keep trying, I think everyone knows we’re trying to re-energise it, but I’m not interested in quantity, I’m really, really not.

“It’s got to be somebody who’s going to improve us, which is difficult under the circumstance, but I’ve focused my attention to making sure that we get Martin Cranie, Dan Potts and Izzy Brown fit after this weekend and they are robust enough that they won’t get injured again.

“Because I know that five or six weeks ago, we were a really competitive Championship side with those three players in the team and that’s where the focus has been.”

Town have been linked mainly with defenders during the window, with Sheffield United’s Ben Heneghan, Bristol City’s Bailey Wright and Newcastle United youngster Jamie Sterry.

On anything happening with the latter two, Jones added: “Not really, no.

“I can assure you, we’ve done homework and watched games and clips on a lot of people, but there comes to a point where they have to be achievable, or I’m getting distracted away from the team for Birmingham.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating from that point of view, as I want to try and add to the group, I want to try and add to the dynamics, I want to try and add to the energy here, and I haven’t been able to do so far.”