Jones: Tunnicliffe has been excellent value for money

Midfielder jeered off during today's 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City

Luton boss Graeme Jones declared that Ryan Tunnicliffe has been ‘excellent value for money’ after the midfielder was jeered off during today’s 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old has been one of Jones’ first names on the teamsheet this term, playing in all 31 league matches, starting 28 of them.

However, there were ironic cheers from the home supporters when his number was up against the Bluebirds today, replaced by Kazenga LuaLua with 12 minutes to go.

When asked about the crowd’s reaction afterwards, Jones said: “Ryan Tunnicliffe was a free transfer and I think he’s been excellent value for money, excellent.

“He’s mobile, he’s got the Championship experience, he’s got composure on the ball in really difficult situations, but maybe he hasn't scored a goal and that’s what it’s for.

“I think Tunners has been very, very good this season, but as I've said before previously supporters are entitled to their opinion.

“They pay their money, they want to see winning football not losing football, and that’s what they’ve seen today.”