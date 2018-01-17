Jones unsure when McCormack will return

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is still no nearer to finding out when midfielder Alan McCormack will return to first team action.

The 34-year-old has been missing since September 16 after a problem with his groin and then suffering a calf injury has he stepped up his attempts to come back.

It’s just a calf injury, in theory it’s days rather than weeks, but the days add up. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “It’s a real frustrating time with Macca at the minute and it’s disappointing, as it’s just a calf problem, it’s muscular with Macca.

“Structurally he’s good in terms of everything else. He’s fit, but he just keeps breaking down at the minute, which is not ideal for him and neither for us.”

When asked if he thought the injury would keep McCormack out for the rest of the season, Jones continued: “It’s far too early to say that and we won’t say that.

“It’s just a calf injury, in theory it’s days rather than weeks, but the days add up.

“It’s a frustrating thing for him because he’s doing everything he can to try and get back, and we are too.

“He was brought in to do a job, that experience, that know-how, that guile in centre midfield, that forcer.

“We’ve seen it far too infrequently and that’s the only frustrating thing.”

Despite not featuring on the pitch anywhere near as much as Jones would have wanted since signing from Brentford in the summer, McCormack has still played his part off the field, as Jones added: “Of course, they all do, as we don’t have passengers here.

“We don’t have people who are bad characters so if they’re not contributing then they’ll move quickly from this football club.

“He is that, he’s a big, strong character to be fair to him Macca, and we have plenty of those.”