Jones unsure whether Brown, LuaLua and Bradley will make Bees clash

Trio all missing from Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Charlton

Luton chief Graeme Jones was remaining optimistic that he will have three key players returning for tonight’s Championship clash against Brentford at Kenilworth Road.

Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and captain Sonny Bradley were all absent from the 3-1 defeat to Charlton on Saturday, a huge blow for the Hatters after trio all played their parts in their back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and MIddlesbrough.

When asked if they were all doubts ahead of the game, Jones, speaking at the Valley, said: “I hope not, but at the minute, I haven’t got the information, I’ve just been concentrating on today’s game.

“I’ll probably find out later tonight and tomorrow, but you want your best players available, so hopefully they are.”

On what the issues were with the trio, Jones continued: “Izzy’s got a virus, shakes, headaches, can’t get out of bed.

“He trained Wednesday and Thursday no problem, I woke up Friday morning to a text that he was not himself.

“His family’s got it, he’s on antibiotics, we’ll have to see where he is tomorrow and Monday, Tuesday, see how he recovers.

“Sonny trained on Tuesday and felt his hip again, and we’re hopeful he’ll be available for Tuesday and Saturday, it’s just another one we’re monitoring.

“Kaz got a bit of a thigh strain in training yesterday (Friday), so all of a sudden, three players that played a huge part at Middlesbrough, we’re missing them.

"We need to be level headed, need to dust ourselves down and make sure that everyone’s fit and available, we’re back in that process a little bit and we’ll be competitive.”

Jones didn't have any such fears over attacker Harry Cornick, who came off on 70 minutes at Charlton, after bagging his eighth goal of the season.

The 24-year-old had missed his first minutes in the league this season when not featuring at Middlesbrough due to a hamstring strain, but hadn't suffered a recurrence, as Jones added: "He just had a little bit of cramp.

"Harry’s only trained two days, we lost Kaz late yesterday after training with his thigh, so Harry had to play.

"Harry’s a sprinter, I don't know what it was, 65, 70 minutes, I think his lack of training after Sheffield Wednesday just caught up with him a little bit but he’ll be fine now."