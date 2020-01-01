Jones urges Town players show some fight at Millwall

Luton boss Graeme Jones wants his side to show some fight in at bid to end their dismal Championship away form at Millwall this afternoon.

Since winning 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers on September 28, the Hatters have lost their last eight matches on the road, conceding 25 goals and scoring just four.

They now head to a Lions side who are resurgent under new manager Gary Rowett, losing just two of his 12 outings in charge.

Speaking after the 3-0 reverse at Bristol City on Sunday, Jones said: “Nobody is going to help us, nobody is going to feel sorry for us, we have a big game against Millwall, and we will fight our corner more than ever there.

“We haven’t won away from home since beating Blackburn, and we have to change that.

“I spoke to the lads after the Bristol City game, and we had a long, long, honest conversation.

“Maybe we are a bit short at times at the moment, but we do have an honest group of players who on Sunday couldn’t raise a gallop and couldn’t fight their corner as we put an awful lot into the Fulham game.

“So we will have to assess things, but it’s not good enough and I am not happy with it.

“You stand there and you feel like you are not competing at times, and on Sunday it wasn’t enough.

“At Luton Town, we have to start the game well, and we didn’t.”

Jones also reiterated that he will look to strengthen his squad now the window has opened, to ensure they can guard against injuries.

He continued: “We will see what the January transfer window will bring, because we have had four not fit now for maybe two months.

"It has caught up with us, but we need to go again.”

However, despite Luton sliding to second from bottom in the division, Jones was staying calm, adding: “I never look at the table, I really don’t, because I’ve been in this situation for four years at Wigan.

“I know what a relegation fight is like, everybody loses their head, I won’t, because it’s easy to start blaming people and I’m not doing it.

“It’s about the points total. There are 21 games left and it’s about where we finish, not where we are now.

"We need to narrow that down. It’s about accumulating points, I’ve spoken to the lads about that.

“We couldn’t do it (against Bristol), we have to do it against Millwall.

“That’s the next one. Can we accumulate points? Then we have the (FA) Cup (against Bournemouth), then can we do it against Birmingham? Then can we do it against Nottingham Forest? It’s not easy.

“Then can we get some players fit? Can we get some players in? All these things will help re-energise the group. We’ve got to go again with the same group of players.”

Town’s clash against Millwall this afternoon will be their fourth game in 11 days.

Asked if fatigue played a part at Ashton Gate, Jones added: “I know it does because I’ve been a player. It depends on your position but three games in six days is impossible, not for them to play, but to perform at the same level they did against Fulham.

“If we play once a week, we can reproduce that, maybe not away from home, but the boys will have to dig really deep and I’ll make sure they do.”