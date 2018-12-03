Jones wants a Premier League side in the cup

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is keeping everything crossed that his side draw one of the Premier League giants in the FA Cup third round draw this evening.

Town made their way through with a 1-0 victory at Bury on Sunday, meaning they have reached this stage for the third season running.

Wary of an extended run in the competition affecting their league form, which has seen Luton climb to third in the League One table, just two points away from the play-offs, Jones said: “I just hope it’s a real goodun.

“I want a real good tie now because the further we get in this, yes, the reputations increase and revenue will increase and so on, but it will take the focus away.

“So I really want a big tie. Let’s give the people of Luton something really to get behind and to excite everyone, as I’d rather get promoted than win the FA Cup.”