Jones wants Cornick to realise his potential with Luton

Town boss Graeme Jones wants to help attacker Harry Cornick realise his full potential with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term contract extension with the club this morning, extending his stay at Kenilworth Road.

Jones, who has only been working with the players on a full-time basis since the start of pre-season, said: "I did my homework on everybody before I came in and Harry is 24 and he’s still developing.

"He’s at a good age and he’s certainly played his part in contributing a lot to this successful period in Luton’s history.

"I’m just hoping that he keeps progressing.

“I know of his strengths, which are obviously his pace and I know he’s got a goal in him.

"But there are lots of other factors needed to be a centre-forward, and certainly if you are playing a split striker role, Harry’s profile is perfect for it.

“We’ve only just started working together, but I can see already he’s a great character.

"He’s an intelligent boy and I think he’s got loads of potential left in him that’s still untapped, so I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can push him.”