Jones wants his Hatters side to be even more ruthless

Despite being the top scorers in the country ahead of Premier League champions elect Manchester City, Hatters boss Nathan Jones wants his side to become even more clinical.

The Luton chief has seen his team score 78 goals from 36 games so far, two more than Pep Guardiola’s side, who have netted 76 from their 27 domestic fixtures.

There’s a high percentage of games we haven’t scored in. So that has to be dealt with, Nathan Jones

However, Town haven’t scored in 10 of their matches this term, as they drew another blank against struggling Chesterfield on Saturday, going down 2-0.

It means whenever Luton have lost in the league, they have drawn a blank, going down by an aggregate of 13-0 over the five games.

Jones said: “It’s a stat. Us and Man City are the highest scorers in all the divisions, but there’s a few games that we haven’t scored in, there’s a high percentage of games we haven’t scored in.

“So that has to be dealt with, but the more worrying thing is we’ve lost the last two away games now and we can’t do that.”

After a lengthy unbeaten run on their travels, Luton went down to third successive away defeat in all competitions on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Chesterfield.

Although Town are back at home to Morecambe on Saturday, Jones wants an improvement when they head to Grimsby the following week.

He added: “We’ve got to get back to basics a little bit, be a little bit more solid and working hard.

“Our away form has been excellent. To take our foot off the pedal a little bit at Port Vale, who were in good form, we gave them the benefit of the doubt because of the pitch, but there was nothing wrong with the pitch this time as you saw from Chesterfield’s play.

“We’ve got a big period, three of the next four games at home. So when we do go away, we want to make sure we keep picking up points and not just rely on our home form because we can’t do that.”