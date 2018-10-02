Jones wants his side to become a ‘little bit more assassin’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wants his side to have a ‘little bit more assassin’ about them after being held to a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Luton chief saw his team holding victory in the grasp of their hand, only to be dashed by an equaliser in the last minute of stoppage time from Chris Solly.

We’re up at a new level, we’re playing a certain way, it’s just we have to have a little bit more assassin about us really. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “Performance-wise, we’re in a very, very good place and I can’t fault them, I can’t have a go at them, I really can’t.

“It’s just the little things, Doncaster got out of absolute jail with us, they really did, we should have won it, we should have won it comfortably.

“Last week (against Blackpool) we should have won it comfortably, so we’re in a good place.

“We’re saying we should be winning games, we’re not coming here saying ‘how we do get our next win?’ We’re not.

“We’re up at a new level, we’re playing a certain way, it’s just we have to have a little bit more assassin about us really.”

Although trailing at half time due to Tariqe Fosu’s 23rd minute penalty, Jones always thought his side created enough to deserve the lead given to them by Harry Cornick and James Collins.

He continued: “We had some great situations from some great play, real, real good, fluent, structural play.

“(Andrew) Shinnie’s volley was the chance, he’s gone across and he just puts that back in as Collo’s done that second half and scored, and that’s the one.

“But second half, I can’t fault their attitude, how we went about our work, the positivity we showed, the cutting edge we had, especially when Harry Cornick came on, as Harry could have had a hat-trick.”

The one area that Jones wanted his side to improve on whas their game management though as during stoppage time they were still trying to add to their tally rather than shut their opponents out.

He added: “We’ve just got to kill the game off, there’s times we’re going for the third, when we just take it in the corner, see the game out, run the clock down, and then we get a monumental win.

“That’s the only disappointing thing as we should have seen the game out, but I thought we were excellent.

“They’ve won four on the spin and been ripping sidse apart, they didn’t do that to us.

“They started quite brightly, but I thought we were better than them, I genuinely thought we were better than them.

“If we’d had a little bit more clinical edge we’d have won the game, or professionalism in the 92nd minute when we’re still trying to score three, to run in the corner, see it out, frustrate them and see the game out.”