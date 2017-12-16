Jones wants Luton to continue enjoying their away days

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to continue their excellent away record at struggling Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

After losing at Barnet on the second weekend of the season back in August, the Hatters are unbeaten in all competitions on their travels, winning six and drawing five of their 11 matches since.

Speaking about Town's fine form away from Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “We want to continue that. We started okay with the away record, picked up some draws, which now prove good results, because Mansfield are a good side, so 2-2 away at them was excellent.

"Lincoln are excellent at home, a difficult side to play against, as they usually score, so that has turned into a very good point as well and we’re in decent form.

“We’re disappointed with the Cheltenham draw, very much so, having led right into the 94th, 95th minute and then to concede, that’s the only sort of blip on our radar in recent times.

“But we can’t dwell on that, we bounced back from that, won at Gateshead since, so we’re ready to go.”

Standing in the Hatters way are a Forest Green side who are second bottom in the table during their first season as a Football League side.

However, Jones doesn't think that will stop the hosts being nothing but a real test on their home soil, as he said: “They’re a very difficult side to play against if I’m honest, a really difficult side.

“They’ve just come up, and it will be a really difficult game, but we want to go there, we don’t want to go two games without a win, so we’re going there to win the game.

“We know it will be difficult as every game at this level is, regardless of league position or form."

The main man for Rovers is clearly striker Christian Doidge, who has netted 16 goals so far this season, that after notching 27 during the promotion-winning campaign last term.

Jones added: “They’re an expansive side, they want to play football, they try to play football and Christian’s doing very well up front.

“I know him very well and he’s one of the top scorers in the league, but we’ve got to make sure that we’re at it, we concentrate on us and if we do that, then that’s all we can do.”