Jones wants to give Luton fans even more

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is determined to give even more back to Town’s fans after delivering promotion this season.

Speaking at the club’s civic reception last Sunday, the Luton chief was asked whether he was expecting to mount a challenge to go up out of League One at the first attempt.

You’re a strong club, and now we’re going to give you something back. We’ve given you a little bit, but now we’re going to give you more. Nathan Jones

Jones, who took over back in January 2016 when previous manager John Still was sacked, certainly wasn’t ruling it out, as he said: “I haven’t got a crystal ball, but I don’t see anything in League One to frighten us.

“I’ll pay every team the same respect we have in League Two, but we’re a wonderful side, we do wonderful work and they are a wonderful group, an absolute pleasure to be with every single day.

“I could just stand up here and say, ‘you’re the best group of supporters,’ everything’s a cliche, but I love you, you’ve given me everything, from day one.

“And you’re not the easiest group to please, but you gave me patience.

“You gave us patience and what we said was, ‘we’re going to give you a team that you can be proud of, a team that wears the shirt, that has pride in the shirt, but you’ll be proud of and get behind,’ and that’s what we’ve done.

“You’ve been unbelievable, you travel in your numbers, you’ve had heartache and I knew what I was taking on when I came here.

“Because it’s not just a football club, there’s all that pain, there’s all that strife that you’ve had to go through and you’ve always been there.

“You’re a strong club, and now we’re going to give you something back. We’ve given you a little bit, but now we’re going to give you more.”