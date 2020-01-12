Jones: We looked desperately low on confidence against Blues

Hatters boss Graeme Jones admitted his side looked bereft of confidence from the word go during in their 2-1 home defeat against Birmingham City yesterday.

Town conceded with just four minutes on the clock, Polish striker Lukas Jutkiewicz heading the Blues in front from a deep left-wing cross.

Luton only got going once George Moncur was brought on in the second half, as they levelled just after the hour mark when Matty Pearson was fouled in the area, James Collins netting from the penalty spot.

However, Gary Gardner then put the visitors in front seven minutes later as Town couldn’t hit back for a second time, slumping to a sixth defeat in seven games.

Jones said: “We lacked a spark, I think for the first 30 minutes of the game, that was as low on confidence as I’ve seen us.

“I couldn’t see anyone want to have a touch, anyone want to find a team-mate and we had to cajole that out of them and that’s the bigger worry.

“I liked the response. We put George on, put Dan Potts on, I think we found impetus and momentum in the game, but obviously you concede a goal like that, it’s difficult to come back again.

“The first 30 minutes they found it very, very difficult mentally, in terms of confidence, getting on the ball.

“I’m not saying they weren’t up for it, I’m saying from a confidence point of view, having a touch, being creative, going past people, doing something different, we struggled and it was only the subs that gave us an impetus in the game.

“The change of shape helped and at 1-1, I think if anyone was backing a team, they would have backed us to go on and win it, but we gave a soft goal at the end and that’s the story of our season.”

Striker James Collins knows that plenty of work is needed in the coming week to prevent Town starting so poorly again, as he said: "I think this club’s been used to winning a lot over the last couple of years and we’ve found ourselves in a situation now where it’s going to be tough and we’re playing against good opposition.

"We need to regroup and see why the confidence is low and we need to change that because with performances like the first half we’re not going to get ourselves out of it."

Meanwhile, Jones is hopeful that making a few much-needed additions could help boost confidence going into next weekend's trip to Nottingham Forest.

He added: "It’s a mental aspect that I’ve been speaking about since minute one.

"We try every single way of making the players technically, tactically, physically, mentally ready for the game.

"Today was the first time I’ve seen us really, really low on confidence for the first half an hour.

"We managed to dig in at half time, managed to get a spark on the pitch with George and Dan Potts and hopefully next week we'll have Izzy Brown fit, we’ll have Martin (Cranie) fit.

"Hopefully we’ll get some new additions and you get some new energy, and get some new belief and that’s where we are."