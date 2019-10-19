Jones: We need the crowd against Bristol City

Luton boss Graeme Jones has called on the Town fans to turn it up a notch this afternoon when promotion hopefuls Bristol City visit Kenilworth Road.

The Robins go into the game as one of the form teams in the Championship, losing just one this term, that to Leeds United on the opening day.

They have climbed to sixth in the table under Lee Johnson, with victory potentially leapfrogging them to the summit, as Jones knows his side can do with every last ounce of help from the home supporters.

He said: “I know Lee’s teams really well, I played again him quite a lot as a player, he was a ballsy character as a player and I think he’s taken that approach into management.

“I think he’s been there four years in February, you can see his work in his team and that’s what you get when you get time in a job, but you have to earn the right to get time in a job.

“They have improved on last season and they’re going to be very, very difficult opponent at Kenilworth Road.

“We’ll be at our best, I can assure you of that, but we need to make it an intimidating atmosphere.

“We need the crowd, we need a fully committed Luton Town performance, on the pitch and off the pitch, because Bristol City are one of the best teams in the league.”

City spent big in the summer, signing defender Tomas Kalas and midfielder Kasey Palmer from Chelsea for a combined figure of over £11m, while Monaco midfielder Han-Noah Massengo arrived for a reported fee of £7.3m.

They have former Premier League striker Andreas Weimann up front as well, with Jones adding: "Ashley Williams (centre half) too, who I know well from my time at Swansea is there and they’ve got some really good players.

"So have we though. As I've said about the Championship being the most competitive league in the world, that means anybody can beat anybody.

"We’ve already shown that we can compete at this level and we’ll be ready to do that tomorrow."