Jones will flip his side around for Saints clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is expected to start with the team that ran riot against Chesham United on Wednesday night for the trip to St Albans tomorrow afternoon.

The likes of Danny Hylton, Jorge Grant, Alan Sheehan, Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu should all be on from the first whistle against their National League South opponents, after they were introduced around the hour mark in midweek.

Keeper Marek Stech may get 90 minutes, with James Shea completing the 5-1 victory over the Generals, as Jones said: “Without being disrespectful to anyone, we think that’s a slight step up again from this game (Chesham) in terms of our preparation.

“So we’ll flip what we did, 60, 30 and then we go into the final furlong with a real big test next week (Norwich and Notts County), before the Pompey one.”

Goalscorer Grant, who notched his first two strikes in Luton colours is looking forward to an extended run-out, adding: “It’s important to get minutes in the pre-season and that’s what we’re doing.

“Some lads got 60 (on Wednesday night) as we did a double yesterday and some running afterwards, so we’ll do the opposite of what we’ve done.”