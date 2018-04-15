Jones will keep an eye on Exeter result

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will keep an eye out for Exeter City’s result against Chesterfield in midweek with his side on the verge of promotion.

A defeat for the Grecians on Tuesday night would see Luton promoted into League One, while a draw means that only goal difference can prevent the Hatters going up, with Town possessing a far, far superior one to Paul Tisdale's side.

Should Exeter beat the strugglers, then Town can clinch automatic promotion by winning at Carlisle on Saturday, as Jones said: "We’ll probably be having a quick look at it and if it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, we move into Saturday.

"It's going to be a difficult game for Chesterfield to win, and it’s going to be a difficult game for Exeter. They both need the points for different reasons.

"All we can do is make sure we win our games and if we get enough points, it doesn’t make a difference what anyone else does.”

The Grecians were held to a 1-1 draw by leaders Accrington yesterday, meaning Town closed the gap to a single point at the top, although Stanley still have two games in hand, starting with Yeovil at home on Tuesday night.

Jones preferred to look at his own side's achievements this term though, easily beating last season's tally, as he added: "Exeter’s result helps us out, but as we keep saying, it’s just about us.

"We’ve got to keep winning games and getting enough points and, thankfully, right up until now we’ve done that.

"Eighty-three points at this stage of the season is a wonderful position to be in, and this time last year we weren’t.

"We've improved massively on last year, we were on 68 points as we won our last three games, so we’re 15 points better off than we were last year.

"If we can have the same kind of finish as we did last year this year, it’s going to be interesting."