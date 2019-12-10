Jones will make changes in January after losing patience with Town's individual errors

Luton chief Graeme Jones will look to make changes to his squad in the January transfer window another error-strewn performance saw Town beaten 3-0 at relegation rivals Stoke City this evening.

The Hatters had been more than holding their own in the first period, before gifting the Potters two goals in the final 10 minutes of the half, the first coming when Andrew Shinnie was caught in possession.

They then allowed the smallest man on the pitch, Joe Allen, the freedom of the area to head home a second on the stroke of half time

Moments after the break, Glen Rea, on for his first appearance of the season, had his pocket picked by Allen, who notched his second of the night, strolling through to beat James Shea, with Luton unable to hit back.

Jones said: “It’s not frustrating, it’s impossible, it’s too many (mistakes), it’s happened too often.

“The result is a result of those errors. You can’t play at this level of football and give goals to the opposition and that’s what we’re doing at the moment.

“For 35 minutes, I thought we came to Stoke, reasonably controlled the game, I can’t remember them having an effort on our goal.

“Ryan Tunnicliffe had a great opportunity in the six yard box, we don’t pull the trigger, an individual error, all of a sudden we’re 1-0 down.

“Then trying to attack, we get picked off, 2-0. We try to change a few things at half time, bringing George (Moncur) on and Glen on to give us a bit more solidity, and another individual error and you’re 3-0 down.

“I can’t do anything until January the first, I’ve got to get the best out of what I’ve got, that’s the truth, that’s what I’ve been doing all along, and I’m going to have to have a long term plan.”

When asked if there would be funds available in January, Jones continued: “Nobody’s told me any different.

“I think you have to measure we’re 21 games in, fourth bottom of the table, so it’s job done at this moment in time.

“But the job won’t be done if we keep making those errors, and that’s where the work is in the short term and the long term we need to make sure we improve on what we’ve got.

“Ultimately they (the players) need to take responsibility and we’re talking about tactics, I’ll take responsibility for the tactics.

"Now for 35 minutes, were the tactics working? No problem at all, a great understanding.

"What you can’t do is shoot yourself in the foot, that’s exactly what we did tonight, gave ourselves another mountain to climb.

“Saturday we’re 1-0 down, we got back in the game, won the game eventually, but you can’t keep doing it and at the minute, that’s our Achilles heel.”