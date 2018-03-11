Jones will use Stanley’s wild celebrations as extra motivation to go up

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted the scenes of Accrington’s players and staff raucously celebrating after yesterday’s 2-1 victory will only fuel his desire to win promotion this term.

Billy Kee’s strike in the last minute of stoppage time to claim a dramatic win saw the visitors’ bench pile on to the pitch and head towards the 205 away supporters situated in the far corner of Kenilworth Road.

Sean McConville celebrates in front of the Hatters' dug out

The new League Two leaders followed that up on full time whistle too, in what was a similar experience for the Hatters to how Blackpool had rejoiced after knocking Town out of the play-offs at the death last season.

Jones himself made a point of looking over and taking it all in as he left the field and when asked if he will use it as a catalyst for the run-in, he said: “We will because that feeling, we had it at the end of last year, that sickening feeling of losing the game really late.

“Now we have a little bit more opportunity, we’ve got 10 games to go, so we can use that feeling to motivate us and to move forward.

“We’re a good side, we have been a good side, we’ve been top of the league for the majority of the season.

“We’ve lost it today and credit to Accrington, but there’s still 10 games to go. We know we’ve got a good side and we’ve just got to make sure we prove that.”

Although Accrington came with the intent of spoiling the game from very early on, taking an age over most set-pieces and time-wasting throughout, as has depressingly become the norm for most sides on their visits to Luton, Jones was gracious in defeat, preferring to use it as a compliment.

He continued: “Most teams do that when they come here and that shows they have a respect for us in terms of they’re flying, they’re the form team in the league and if they come here to slow it down or spoil it, then that shows that we’re doing something right.

“But we can’t affect what other people do. There were a lot of things I could say about the referee at times, we were clean in on their back four and he pulled it back and booked the player and then did exactly the same for them and let them play on and they got a corner from it.

“That’s the frustrating thing, that’s what I can’t understand, but we had enough chances to win the game and we didn’t.

“So I can be sour grapes and I can moan about so many refereeing decisions and I can moan about certain things, but with the chances we had, we needed to score a second and if we’d have scored a second, it would have been different.”

One thing Jones was less than impressed with though was the manner at which Sean McConville celebrated his stunning opener, taunting Town’s fans and then running right in front of the hosts’ dug out.

He added: “Those are the kind of things we pick up and he’s shown massive disrespect, but if he’s that good a player then fair enough.

“He’s in good form, we’ve beaten these by fours and stuff like that and we’ve shown far more respect than they’ve shown us, but I don’t expect anything different.

“So I wouldn’t worry about that, and Sean if that’s what Sean wants to be like then fine.”