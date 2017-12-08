Jones wins Manager of the Month award once more

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

It’s the second month in a row that the Luton chief has won the award, after picking up the October honour as well.

Town scored 14 times in four league matches throughout November, as they won three, sweeping Cambridge aside 7-0 in the process, while also beating Carlisle 3-0 and Crewe 2-1, following a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham.

On his success, Jones said: “I was very proud to have received it the first time I did, but then to back it up and do it in consecutive months is very good and just shows the type of form the team’s in.

“It’s a cliche and I think everyone says it, but it’s an award that’s not just for the manager, it’s an award for the staff, for the team for everyone really as without everyone’s efforts, then you don’t get that ultimate award.

“I’m very pleased to have done it back to back because it doesn’t mean we were doing it for one month, we’ve backed that up.

“We had a good month, it really was and I know some others that were there in terms of Steve Evans had similar months to us, but I’m just very proud of the team went about their work

“We’re in good form and we’ve shown that, so it’s very, very pleasing and I’m very proud to receive it.”

On following up his October victory with success in November too, Jones said: “That’s the main thing as anyone can win it once if your team has a good month and certain things go for you, but to back that up it’s extra special.

“As you know over a minimum 10 game period, you know you’ve been very consistent.

"I’m pleased and I’m proud for everyone involved with the team and the club and I accept it on behalf of them.”

Former Ipswich and Scotland boss George Burley, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Nathan has again kept Luton’s attacking form going through November. They collected 10 points from four games scoring 14 goals including an amazing 7–0 win against Cambridge in the month.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “It’s incredibly rare to see a manager win back to back monthly awards because of the huge number of variables involved in football.

“Jones managed to use last month’s success as a springboard and pulled off another string of great results, including another seven-goal rout.”