Jones won't be underestimating his former club in Trophy

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has warned his side not to expect an easy ride when they come up against his former club Brighton & Hove Albion's U21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening.

The Seagulls youngsters won promotion to the Premier League 2 Division last term, and have started with three draws against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, before hammering Man City 5-0 last Friday.

Speaking about the clash, Jones said: "It’s a wonderful occasion, we like playing these different games, different teams, and it will be a real good test, because they’ve started superbly well in the league having played Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

"It’s been a tough start for them but they’re unbeaten, so they’ll be a very well organised, very talented young side and we’ve got to be at our best.

"It’s a real big test for ours, as it’s a test of character for ours as well. It’s a similar test to what we get here, so it’s a competition we would like to do well in and that starts now."

Albion's coaching staff and players are well known to Jones, who spent over four years at Brighton as a player, and was then on the coaching staff, named caretaker manager for two games ahead of Chris Hughton's appointment.

He added: "I'm very close to Simon Rusk (U23 coach), I knew him from the time I went there.

"He’s a friend of mine and I included him in my first team staff when I took over for a few games, so I know the levels of coaching that he has.

"Liam Rosenior’s recently gone in there, I’ve known Liam for a long time, he was a player when I was assistant and coaching there too.

"They have a lot of young players that were there within the 21 set up when I was there that I know, they’ve added real quality, but I know most of them there."