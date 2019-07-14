Jones won't break wage structure in hunt for new signings

Luton Town’s wage structure hasn’t been an issue in manager Graeme Jones' attempts bolster the squad ahead of their Championship campaign.

The Hatters boss has added four players so far, with Callum McManaman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Martin Cranie and Brendan Galloway all joining on free transfers.

Although Jones is intent on bringing in more additions to Kenilworth Road, he didn’t think what Town had to offer was preventing them from doing so, saying: “Not really, we’ve set our wage structure and that’s it, that won’t change.

“It’s identifying the right ones and then once you identify the right ones, it’s going into huge detail.

“I’m not prepared to just sign anybody because long term it’s going to take you nowhere, so you have to be prepared to go into that kind of detail in order to make any signing.

“It takes time, it’s a process, so planning and taking three sessions a day, you have to prioritise sometimes with the group of players you’ve got rather than the ones that you want to bring in.

“It will take time but we’re by no means finished in the transfer market.

“The free market is a really speciality market, and I'm delighted with what we’ve got.

"We need to add to the squad, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the group of players I’ve got in terms of quality, in terms of intelligence.

"I knew the group were resilient, knew the group were honest, knew they were together, but I’ve been really pleased with the technical ability and the tactical ability of a lot our players."