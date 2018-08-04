Jones won't change despite the threat of red and yellow cards this season

Hatters boss Nathan Jones won’t be drastically changing his touch-line behaviour despite new rules which could see him being booked or sent off this season.

The FA has introduced yellow and red cards for managers, if they are guilty of inappropriate language or gestures towards match officials, kicking or throwing water bottles, sarcastic clapping and waving imaginary cards themselves.

Four bookings will lead to a one match ban, while 16 result in a misconduct charge.

But whether Jones, who was fined and given a one match touchline ban back in January 2017 after comments made to match officials during the 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, will alter his style, he said: “I don’t think so, because I’ve been bitten here twice since I’ve been here by being maybe one, naive and two, over zealous with certain things.

“So I’ll make sure I don’t do that, I’ll try not to get involved.

“What I have learnt is it doesn’t matter how irate you get, it doesn’t change the situation.

“I chose now, if I have any kind of beef as it is with any of the officials, I’ll speak to them after, speak to them in a calm manner.

“It’s not going to change anything, so it will be interesting to see as I think there will be one or two picking up slightly more than me.”

When asked what he thought of the new rules in place, Jones added: “It will be interesting, if it’s done right, then fine, but lets see how it does.

“I was at a manager meeting the other day and every one has got a gripe or some sort of argument to take with officials.

“We felt we were on the wrong end of a lot of bad decisions last year, so would it have done me any good being over zealous? Probably not.

“But lets see how it is as different fourth officials will stand for different things, some will be a little bit more professorial if you like, they will want to get the referee over just to make a point.

“So you’ve probably got to be careful, probably got to gauge who the fourth official is and then adjust your behaviour accordingly.”