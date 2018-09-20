Jones won't rush striker Hylton back

Hatters boss Nathan Jones won’t be rushing talismanic striker Danny Hylton back into the first team fold.

The forward hasn’t featured since going off at half time during the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town last month, missing the last three league encounters.

He remains unlikely to be available for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool as Jones said: “We’ve got to play it day-by-day with Danny as we can’t push him, we can’t force him, we’ve got to make sure we build certain things up.

“It’s a little thing, he hasn’t pulled anything, it’s just a little nerve issue really. So god willing we’re closer to him getting back than we were yesterday and tomorrow we’ll be closer than we were today.

“So it’s one we can’t really push at the minute.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Berry is another who won’t be available as when asked for the latest on his recovery, Jones continued: “It’s a standard cartilage thing, so you’re looking at four to eight weeks.

“With Berry’s healing powers and what he does, god willing, he’ll be back the quicker end of the scale.

“It’s important we don’t rush him because he’s still under the threshold that he should have been back for his first injury.

"So we’ve got to make sure we get him back safely, as he’s important to us and we want him to contribute this year.”

With Eunan O’Kane heading back to Leeds United for treatment on his double fracture, it does leave Luton slightly short on options in midfield, as Jones added: “We’ve had Danny out, we’ve got Eunan out, we’ve got Berry out, and Marek Stech, you’re talking team of the year last year, so it’s a frustrating time for us.

“But that’s why you have the strength of squad we do, so you can cope with that.

“We’re a little light on options with us letting a few go in the window as well, to keep everyone moving forward.

“Sometimes when things hit you, you can be exposed slightly, but we’ve got a fantastic squad.

“We’ve got people waiting in the wings wanting opportunities, so there could be opportunities for them.”