Jones working hard to improve Luton squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is continuing to look at ways of improving his squad ahead of the transfer window closing in just under a fortnight’s time.

So far the Luton chief has kept his powder dry during January, despite admitting he could be interested in bringing in another centre half.

When asked if there was any business imminent at Kenilworth Road at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “We’re seeing what’s about, we’re working hard to improve the squad, but there’s no panic or anything.

“We have good numbers, we have good quality, we have good cover in all places, but if something happens that we can improve our squad then we’ll try and do that.

“We know what people we’d like to bring into the squad that would we think improve us, if we don’t get those then nothing changes.

“We’ve got to the top of the league with the squad we’ve got and they’ll hopefully continue to improve and get better, so we’re in no real panic.”

Jones doesn’t think that any deals he was looking to secure would hinge on other clubs bringing in players before releasing their assets, as he added: “I don’t think it’s like that, not for what we’re looking at.

“We’re not looking at great numbers, one or two maybe that would improve us, but they would have to be of real top level for us to bring in.

“If nothing happens, then we’re quite content with what we’ve got.”