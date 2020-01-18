Jones working with LuaLua to improve his end product

Hatters boss Graeme Jones confirmed he has been working hard with attacker Kazenga LuaLua to try and improve his end product.

According to statistics released by Wyscout this week, the 29-year-old is the leading dribbler in the Championship, with over 12 to his name per 90 minutes.

However, those figures then drop way down when it comes to attacking contributions made, with LuaLua only managing one assist this term, setting up Callum McManaman to score in the 2-1 defeat at home to Sunday's opponents Nottingham Forest.

LuaLua's treatment at the hands of opposing teams is one reason those stats aren't higher, with four Birmingham players booked last weekend for challenges on him, as he was often fouled just when getting into full flow.

When asked if he had been working on the improving the output of the former Brighton and Newcastle winger, who has scored five times in 49 appearances since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “Yes, particularly in front of goal, as we had a really good session on Wednesday and his finishing was the best I've seen it.

"I speak to him a lot about setting his standing leg.

"Sometimes he reaches, sometimes he shoots too early without setting himself up correctly, that timing, so he's set up correctly.

"When he is set up correctly, he's got some power, hopefully he'll bring it to the party on Sunday.”

Although LuaLua hasn't has the assists, he is still coming into his best spell of form this season, as he was easily the stand out performer during last weekend's disappointing 2-1 home to defeat to the Blues.

Jones added: "He's doing very well, I thought he was our best player on Saturday.

"I thought he carried the threat, he tired in the last 15 minutes, but before that he was very, very good.

"He's got that natural talent that I look for in players, he's very unpredictable, difficult to play against and he was playing you against a really, really dogged full back in (Maxime) Colin, so I was pleased with his performance."