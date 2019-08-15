Jones would give anything to beat former club Baggies

Luton boss Graeme Jones admitted he would give anything to get three points against his former club West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Hatters chief had been assistant to Darren Moore at the Hawthorns last season, the pair sacked in March despite being fourth in the Championship and nine points off the automatic promotion places.

Jones was appointed Town manager in the summer, and on taking on his old side for the first time, he said: “The professional side of me just views it as any other match, it’s the next game on the calendar.

“I think the emotional side of me remembers I had eight or nine really good months there, I really enjoyed the football club and the people that worked there, but there’s nothing I wouldn’t give for three points at the weekend.

“We were fourth, ninth of March, 61 points, I think we were top goalscorers in the Championship, so if Luton are in that position on the ninth of March I’ll take it right now.

“These things happen in football, I’ve moved on and I’m just concentrating on Luton results now and performances.”

Having been on the coaching staff at the Baggies just five months ago, then Jones is well aware of the threats that the visitors possess.

He continued: “The two full backs, the goalkeeper, Callum Harvey, Jake (Livermore), I know of Romaine Sawyers, the new Croatian lad (Filip Krovinovic) I don’t know.

“Matty Phillips on the right, I don’t know the centre forward from Cardiff (Kenneth Zohore), Charlie Austin, so I think we’ve got a good familiarity with the team and I know first hand as I worked with them for nine months, these are capable boys.”

When asked whether that will help Jones with his preparation for the game, he added: “No, it scares you!

“It’s a bit of both, as I’ve got an insight into what their strengths are and their weaknesses are and every player has them, no matter who you are, very few are perfect.

“So we’ll be looking to nullify their strengths and exploit their weaknesses individually and as a team.

“It’s just about the quality of players that they are, they’ve got less weaknesses than other teams, as they’re ex-Premier League players the majority.

“They’ll be expected to be up there, they’ve spent a lot of money in the summer and bought in a lot of money.

“West Brom was a Premier League club for a long, long time, so I would imagine that’s the intention.

“We need to match that, in picking the team that needs to be the forefront of our minds as well.

“We need to match that, we need to match that physicality, we need to play on top, many, many other aspects of the game you can take into consideration when picking a team.

“Tuesday night was really good preparation for us, we take stock after the game, we used 23 players in two games, it’s a healthy squad, a healthy situation, we’ll see where we are on Saturday.”