Jones wouldn't be afraid to use 'Rolls-Royce' Famewo at Newcastle

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he would have no problems in using young defender Akin Famewo from the first whistle at Premier League Newcastle United on Saturday.

The talented 19-year-old has only made first team six appearances so far this season, although four of them have been starts in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He hasn’t begun a league game since the 1-1 draw at Hartlepool in September 2016, but when asked if he could play Famewo against a Magpies team who might include the likes of Dwight Gayle and Ayoze Perez, Jones said: “Yes I would, because he’s actually more suited to that type of game than he is a League Two game if I’m honest.

“He’s a Rolls-Royce in how he moves and his pace and with the movement Newcastle have, they’re not as direct as League Two sides.

“So that’s the only thing we’re not quite sure about in Akin, is the directness of League Two games.

“Whereas a Premier League game, or coming up against real top end movement, he’s probably better suited to handle, so it’s an option.”

The decision for Jones comes about after Alan Sheehan saw red for hitting out at Lincoln forward Matt Rhead with just four minutes gone of their league fixture on Monday.

Jones continued: “I’ll speak to Alan and we have a discipline policy here, that no-one really is immune to, so that will get dealt with, but will get dealt with in-house.

“He’s been fantastic player for me, he really has, he did a misdemeanor the other day which could have cost us, so for that we’ll speak and we’ll take appropriate action but lets not forget, he’s been a wonderful player for me and for this club.

“I’m not going to berate him in public, he knows that he let himself down more than anything and thankfully we still won the game.”

Meanwhile, defender Dan Potts should be fit for the game after missing Monday’s victory, as Jones added: “He’s back in training today and hopefully he’ll be fit and raring to go as he’s been in excellent form and he’s a big player for us.”