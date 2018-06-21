Justin eying up Black Cats trip

Town youngster James Justin will be looking out for the trip to former Premier League side Sunderland at the Stadium of Light when the League One fixtures are announced at 9am this morning.

The Black Cats were relegated from the Championship last year, but have already sold over 20,000 season tickets ahead of their campaign in the third tier of English football.

On who else he was looking forward to play and what he thought of the strength of the division, Justin said: "Everyone’s looking out for Sunderland away aren’t they, so that, Pompey as well, will be a good one, Oxford as well, those three.

“Last season I think it would have been just a tiny bit tougher with the two big dogs up there in Wigan and Blackburn, but I think this year will be just as tough.

“It’s only where we should be playing really, those sort of stadiums, so I’m sure we’ll bring thousands as we do every single week."