Justin felt Crawley win was one of Town's best yet

Recalled full back James Justin thought Luton's 4-1 win over Crawley Town was one of their best displays so far this term.

There have been a fair few displays for Hatters' players and fans alike to remember already, hitting Yeovil for eight and putting seven past both Stevenage and Cambridge.

However, on the midweek triumph, Justin said: “The lads were excellent. That was probably one of the best performances of the season, bar the goals flying in.

“I think we played well, we passed it, moved it well and obviously got the result.

“The system just ripped them apart, they couldn’t deal with the movement in midfield, with (Flynn) Downes at the base and then Sheez (Alan Sheehan) and Glen (Rea) passing it into him, they couldn’t deal with us.

“We could have had plenty more. I felt like it was very similar to the Stevenage game, the amount of chances we had, obviously the goals didn’t flow in, but still the performance was excellent.”

Although Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt it wasn’t a complete display by his side due to the late goal conceded, Justin didn’t think it took too much of the gloss off the evening.

He continued: “He’s turned and it’s ricocheted off someone, it’s one of those goals that you can’t really do too much about.

"We did so well going forward that it doesn’t really matter in the end though.

“It was an excellent performance, the two centre backs did really well, (Jack) Stacey’s done quality, (Marek) Stech made saves when he needed to and obviously the boys going forward, excellent.”

With the top four all winning, it meant the automatic promotion places stayed as you were going into the weekend’s round of games, with Luton out of action due to Coventry's involvement in the FA Cup.

He added: “That’s our goal, stay clear of fourth place, keep building our lead, keep extending our lead so we can win the league at the end of the season.”