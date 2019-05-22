Justin happy to finally put a gold medal next to his silver

Defender James Justin will be adding a gold medal to his collection after Luton won the League One title this year.

Although the Hatters had secured promotion the campaign before, they did so by finishing runners-up to Accrington Stanley.

This term there was no catching them though, as they three points in front of nearest challengers Barnsley.

Justin said: “I’ve got a silver medal in my room just sitting there, staring me in the face every day and this season we’ve got a gold one.

“I’m just going to put them next to each other and think how far we’ve come since last season.”

Promotion was achieved without kicking a ball for Town in the end last month, as Portsmouth and Sunderland both lost in midweek, ensuring the Hatters could finally celebrate at home against Oxford United.

On how he heard of the news, Justin said: “About half seven, I left my phone downstairs, just zoned into my PS4.

“I was just talking to my mate, but my mate doesn’t really follow football, so he wasn’t telling me updates on the score. About ten to ten, I checked my phone again and I was just over the moon.

“All the message going through the group chat were incredible and it was one of the best feelings of my life really.

“We couldn’t really celebrate, so I just popped open a bottle of champagne, as you do with your parents.”