Justin happy to leave with Luton in an 'excellent position'

Former Town defender James Justin was glad to leave the Kenilworth Road with the club back in the Championship once more.

The 21-year-old joined Premier League Leicester City yesterday, signing a five year deal with the Foxes.

He did so after playing an integral role in the Hatters reaching the second tier of English football themselves, playing 52 times as Town won the League One title.

Writing on Twitter, Justin, who had been with Luton since he was seven, said: "After 14 years the journey with my hometown club has come to an end.

"Been through the very tough times at the club, but I'm glad to be leaving with the club in an excellent postiion to progress to where the club shoud be.

"I'm grateful for everyone that has helped me during my time at the club, from playing at the Brache when I was 7, to a packed Kenilworth Road in front of my home fans.

"Thank you to everyone that has given me the opportunity to express myself on and off the pitch, helping to become a better person and player, I couldn't have taken this step without you all and the help you've given me."