Justin happy to stay and fight for his place at Luton

Level-headed Luton full back James Justin didn’t allow the incessant speculation surrounding his future to faze him during the January transfer window.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet confirmed the club had turned down bids of more than £2.5m for a number of their players, with Justin believed to be attracting the biggest offer, and Premier League Brighton rumoured to be interested.

I had frequent chats with Nathan Jones about it and I have trust in him and trust in the club. James Justin

However, nothing materialised on the day, with Justin staying at Kenilworth Road, as when asked about the hearsay, he said: “I’m a patient boy and if I get a chance then the club will have to approve it, so I’m not too bothered about it.

“I had frequent chats with Nathan Jones about it and I have trust in him and trust in the club.”

With Justin only playing 18 matches so far this season, on whether he would re-evaluate his future in the summer, the defender continued: “We’ll cross that hurdle when I get to it to be honest.

“Yes, the season hasn’t been as planned, but I’m well happy to stay here and fight for my place, when I get a chance, hopefully I can take it.

“I’m a patient guy anyway, I don’t get annoyed or anything like that too much.

“But obviously when I get my chance I want to take it.”

Justin is expected to play again this weekend against Cheltenham, with Dan Potts sitting out the final game of his suspension, as the Town academy graduate is hopeful of getting a run in that position during the final stages of the campaign.

He added: “Pottsy’s been part of our defence, but I feel like I can play there as well.

“I’m feeling more comfortable this season on the left.

“The gaffer brought me into his office a few days ago and said I’ve been liking you on the left this season, I’m going to try it out and I was all for it.

“So hopefully it goes well for the next game.”