Justin scores on his return to Luton as Town are no match for Foxes

Carabao Cup, third round: Luton Town 0 Leicester City 4

Former Luton defender James Justin scored on his return to Kenilworth Road as Town bowed out of the Carabao Cup against a high class Premier League outfit in Leicester City this evening.

As expected, boss Graeme Jones made 10 changes to his side from Saturday's 3- 0 defeat at Hull, reverting to the same set of players who had got Hatters this far, with wins over Ipswich and Cardiff.

Foxes chief Brendan Rodgers swapped seven as well, handing a first start to ex-Hatters James Justin, also including £40m Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans, plus striker Ayoze Perez, who cost £30m from Newcastle in the summer.

With such an array of attacking talent to call upon, unsurprisingly the expensively-assembled visitors dominated pretty much the entire evening, Luton unable to really lay a glove on them for large periods, Marc Albrighton's 25 yarder forcing James Shea to turn behind early on.

The opening half an hour saw Town very much in a containing pattern, as the Foxes dominated both possession and territory, although to the Hatters' credit, they couldn't create anything of a clear-cut nature.

Callum McManaman was having the hosts' best moments, causing the odd slither of concern when he received the ball, with one piece of audacious skill to beat his man, but lacked any options in front of him.

Town's resistance was broken on 34 minutes though when a corner was played in, dummied by Ayoze Perez and swept past Shea by the unmarked Demarai Gray.

Shea made a fine stop moments later to deny Dennis Praet, after he escaped the home back-line, while Perez produced an impudent finish to find the net, but thankfully for Town the linesman's flag was raised.

The result was seemingly sewn up on 44 minutes though when Justin of all people doubled the visitors advantage, timing his run to perfection to meet Tieleman's dink into the area and volley home, Town's defence completely switching off.

The goal was met with a round of applause from all sides of the ground as well, Luton's fans showing just how high a regard they still hold the player they labelled 'one of their own.'

Gray's fierce free kick was well handled by Shea underneath his own bar on the stroke of the half time, while in the second period, he sliced wide when unmarked on the penalty spot.

The Luton goalkeeper had more work, showing impressive reflexes to deny centre half Wes Morgan of all people and then expertly gathering Wifred Ndidi's daisycutter.

Town boss Jones brought on Izzy Brown and Harry Cornick, with Brown finally having the hosts' first shot of the evening on 68 minutes, a penetrative counter attack from back to front seeing the midfielder's blast repelled by Danny Ward's legs.

Butterfield shot over as Luton started to at least threaten, but that unlikely aspect was snuffed out with 12 minutes to go, Kelechi Iheanacho setting up Tielemans to volley home a third.

It got worst for the hosts late on, as they gave the ball away at the back, Iheanacho pouncing to break clear and delicately chip Shea, who got hand to it, but couldn't prevent the ball trickling over the line.

Town thought they had pulled one back late on, with Cornick glancing a goalwards, only for sub Kazenga LuaLua to needlessly nod the ball in from an offside position, the linesman's flag cutting short any consolation celebrations.

Hatters: James Shea, Luke Bolton, Dan Potts, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan (C), Luke Berry, Jacob Butterfield, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur (Izzy Brown 60), Callum McManaman (Kazenga LuaLua 72), Elliot Lee (Harry Cornick 60).

Subs not used: Simon Sluga, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Matty Pearson, James Bree.

Foxes: Danny Ward, James Justin, Wes Morgan ©, Jonny Evans, Demarai Gray, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez (Kelechi Iheanacho 70), Wilfred Ndidi (Hamza Choudhury 77), Dennis Praet, Christian Fuchs.

Subs not used: Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.

Attendance: 8,216.