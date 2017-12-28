Justin takes some credit for Berry’s festive cracker

Defender James Justin was happy to take some of the credit for Luke Berry’s stunning goal against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The midfielder curled a glorious 25 yard effort beyond visiting keeper James McKeown and into the net, as Justin said: “He’s got an unbelievable strike on the ball and I was telling him before the game, ‘stop smashing the shots, just try and place them.’

“As whenever he placed them they go in, whenever he smashed them, they sky, so that’s one for him.

“I won’t take full credit because obviously it was him that did, but I’ll take some.”

Striker James Collins, who was instrumental in the build-up with an astute lay-off, said: “Bez has scored a similar one against Stevenage didn’t he?

“He’s got that quality, he does it every day in training, his shooting, he does it constantly.

“So as soon as I gave him the ball, I said to him at half time, as soon as he got it on his right foot, I knew where it was going, so fair play to him.”

Boss Nathan Jones was just as impressed, saying: “A lot of people when they get in that area, they try to put their foot through the ball and it hits the scoreboard or ends up in Bury Park, or whatever.

“But he steps there and real composure, wonderful technique to put that in.”