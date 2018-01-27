Justin to remain with Luton until the end of the season at least

Defender James Justin will be staying at Luton Town for the remainder of the season whatever happens in the transfer window, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 19-year-old full back has been the subject of serious interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion during the transfer window, with rumours linking him to a permanent move, while then being loaned back to the Hatters until May.

When asked if a bid had been made for the teenager, who came off the bench late on in this afternoon’s 1-0 win at Grimsby, Jones said: “That’s between us and them.

“What I don’t like is, and we’ve had it to us, when people talk about bids, and until something is accepted, then there’s no point in talking about it.

“What we’re not trying to do is drive the price up, other clubs will come out and will say ‘we’ve had a bid for our player’, to try to drive the price up and try to get someone else interested.

“We don’t do that here. James Justin has had enquiries, we’ve had plenty of enquiries about James Justin, and if we did want to sell and choose to sell, we have plenty of takers.

“At the minute that isn’t the case, he’s a Luton Town player.

“The kid’s our player until someone meets our valuation, but he won’t be going anywhere in this transfer window.

“We will have James Justin for the remainder of the season whatever happens.

“He’s a great kid, he’s a very humble kid, he gets on with his game and as long as he keeps moving forward, then that’s all we’re worried about.

“We’ve had plenty of enquiries, we’ve had enquiries about more than one of our players, but if it’s a resolve testing time, they’ve come to the right club in Luton.”